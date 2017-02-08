He came from Delaware to have sex with a Missouri teen; now he’s headed to prison

A convicted sex offender from Delaware who traveled to Missouri to have sex with a 16-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in federal prison.
Aaron T. Fletcher, 39, met the girl on Facebook in February 2015 and began communicating with her. The conversations became sexual in nature and they exchanged nude photos, according to federal prosecutors.
In March 2015, he traveled to Kansas City by bus and then took a taxi cab to Richmond, Mo., where he met the girl at a fast food restaurant and then took her to a motel room.
Fletcher was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in Delaware in 2000, according to prosecutors.
