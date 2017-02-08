Overland Park police seeking clues in burglary of elementary school

Overland Park police released surveillance photos from an elementary school break-in early Wednesday.
The break-in was reported just after midnight Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Elementary School, 7100 Lamar Ave. in Overland Park. The burglar damaged parts of the school building. It appears he tried to break into a safe but was unsuccessful.
The burglar is a white male, 6-feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall with dark hair. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and “distressed” jeans, according to police.
He left the scene driving a silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435
