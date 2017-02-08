Raytown police seeking help finding two men to question in fatal shooting

Raytown police released a photo of two men who may be connected to the Jan. 28 shooting death of Dominque D. Byers.
Police were called to the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Parkway in response to a shooting. They found Byers, 23, of Kansas City, in the parking lot, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Byers died at the scene.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help with identifying two men who are featured in the photograph.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the shooting. An anonymous contribution was made to the existing Crime Stoppers reward.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
