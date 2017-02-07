Police investigate report of shots fired on Central Missouri campus

Police at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg were investigating after shots were reportedly fired on campus Tuesday evening.
According to the campus newspaper, the Muleskinner, police issued an alert after shots were fired about 5:30 p.m. in parking lot 48 near Panhellenic Hall, which houses seven sororities.
.@UCentralMO issued a public safety alert after a report of shots fired in the parking lot near Panhellenic. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/yQC0a4Eoih— UCM Muleskinner (@MuleskinnerUCM) February 8, 2017
The Muleskinner reported that the incident was connected to a disturbance involving several people who fled the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments