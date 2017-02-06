KC police release name of man fatally shot by officers Saturday during standoff

Kansas City police have released the name of a 68-year-old man fatally shot by officers Saturday during a standoff at a house on Wayne Avenue.
Johnnie J. Harris Jr. engaged police in a nearly four-hour standoff Saturday before exiting the house with a gun and being shot by officers, according to the Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
The incident began about 12:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call about gunfire damaging a house in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue. Arriving officers noticed a nearby house had been damaged. They tried to contact the man inside the house, but he refused to come out, leading to the standoff.
Over the next few hours, police heard gunshots inside the house several times before Harris came out and was shot.
Officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, as is routine in such cases.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
