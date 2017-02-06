Olathe police seek driver who injured officer while fleeing traffic stop

Olathe police are seeking help from the public in finding a driver who injured an officer while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday.
The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. when the officer pulled over a black Infiniti sedan in the 1700 block of North Ridgview Road, according to police.
As the officer attempted to contact the driver, the Infiniti accelerated and pinned the officer against an adjacent vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The officer was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The Infiniti was described as being a 2000s-model black four-door car with a temporary tag.
Police described the driver as a Hispanic man, about 18 to 22 years old, with short, black hair and wearing blue jeans. A young male and female were also in the car.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
