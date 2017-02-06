KC man tells police he was shot in the forearm by a stranger

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a man with a minor gunshot wound to his right forearm.
The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. when officers were sent to a hospital to investigate a shooting victim who had arrived there.
The victim said he was getting onto an elevator near inside of a building located near Armour Boulevard and Harrison Avenue when someone fired several gunshots at him. The victim did not recognize the person who shot him. There was no suspect information.
Police were unable to locate the shooter or any evidence connected to the incident.
