Man fires gun, misses victim during argument in Raytown, police say

Police arrested a Raytown man after he allegedly fired a gun at another person during an argument Saturday evening, missing his intended target.
The man fired the gun during a disturbance about 6 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 9900 block of East 85th Street, police said.
A man and woman who live in the house with the alleged shooter told officers that a disturbance broke out inside the house. During the argument, the alleged shooter fired a gun a the male witness but missed.
The alleged shooter exited the house minutes after police arrived and was arrested. During the investigation, police found evidence that a shot had been fired inside the house.
Nobody was injured. Detectives continue to investigate and question those involved.
