Crime

February 5, 2017 8:42 AM

Man fires gun, misses victim during argument in Raytown, police say

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police arrested a Raytown man after he allegedly fired a gun at another person during an argument Saturday evening, missing his intended target.

The man fired the gun during a disturbance about 6 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 9900 block of East 85th Street, police said.

A man and woman who live in the house with the alleged shooter told officers that a disturbance broke out inside the house. During the argument, the alleged shooter fired a gun a the male witness but missed.

The alleged shooter exited the house minutes after police arrived and was arrested. During the investigation, police found evidence that a shot had been fired inside the house.

Nobody was injured. Detectives continue to investigate and question those involved.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos