Former youth center employee convicted of indecent liberties with a child

A former employee of the Youth Center on Fort Leavenworth has been convicted this week of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Nicholas Clark, 24, was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, in this case a 13-year-old girl. He was also convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation with a child after a week long jury trial.
Evidence in the case was that Clark solicited the child who attended the Center in August of 2014. When the 13-year-old’s mother discovered evidence on her daughter's phone of her conversations with Clark, she reported it to the police.
The verdict was issued Friday evening.
The Leavenworth County Attorney’s office said in a statement that post trial motions and sentencing are set for 11 a.m. on March 17.
“We would ask parents to please pay attention to their children and what they are doing on their phones and other devices,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
