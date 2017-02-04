Police looking for man who held up woman in Westport

Kansas City Police are still looking for a man who held up a woman driver in Westport about 5:30 a.m. Friday.
The incident happened at 39th and Harrison streets, police said.
Police said the man forced his way into a woman’s car and made her drive to an ATM. According to police the man then tried to sexually assault the woman. Police did not know if the man got away with any money.
The man then ran from the scene on foot in an unknown direction from the car, Police said. A description of the man was not available from police.
Mará Rose Williams
