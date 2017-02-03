White supremacy flier distributed to residents in Greenwood

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority on Monday recognized Rodney Goldman for helping thwart an assault on Lynn Judge, a RideKC Max bus driver, on Saturday. During the fight, Goldman broke his cane, which the transit authority replaced with two new canes. The ATA also gave him a lifetime bus pass.
Family members of Jessica Runions, missing since September, set out Saturday morning on their routine search for her, but ended up finding a man's body near 53rd Street. and South Brighton Avenue. It was the second time in two weekends that this search group has found a body.
Genell Heimer of Springfield, Mo., hopes someone has answers as to why her mother, dog breeder Lori J. Heimer, was murdered June 25, 2016, in Saline County, Kan. Summer Hogan of Parkville, bought her miniature golden doodle, Yogi, from Lori Heimer.
Kansas City Mounted Patrol horse "Sully" is headed to pasture after 8 years of service. The horse is named in honor of Officer John J. O'Sullivan who died in the line of duty on December 12, 1978. O'Sullivan's daughter and many others gathered for a retirement party on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the Mounted Patrol stable in Swope Park.
Alleged carjackers in a green Ford Mustang collided with a silver Toyota Prius Monday morning, sending the Prius crashing into a building in Kansas City’s Crossroads area. The accident damaged a gas meter and caused gas leak.