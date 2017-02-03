‘Robin Hood’ loses appeal of Kansas City heroin conviction

A Kansas City man who called himself Robin Hood has lost an appeal of his heroin trafficking conviction.
Robin Sims is serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison after a jury in Kansas City convicted him of distributing heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sims, 53, appealed the conviction, arguing that his constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated when prosecutors appealed a pretrial order excluding them from using DNA evidence.
Prosecutors ultimately lost that appeal, but Sims was convicted without the evidence.
On Thursday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Sims was not prejudiced by the delay of his trial.
“Although the government’s conduct demonstrates some indifference toward Sims’ intent to go to trial forthwith, there is no evidence of ‘bad faith or dilatory purpose on the government’s part’ in pursuing interlocutory appeal,” the court found.
