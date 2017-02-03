Robbery, attempted rape reported in midtown Kansas City

A woman told police she was abducted by a knife-wielding man who robbed her and attempted to rape her early Friday in midtown Kansas City.
The incident was reported about 6:30 a.m. Friday near 39th and Harrison streets in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
The victim told police that the man confronted her and forced her into her vehicle.
He then made her drive to several bank ATMs before he ordered her to drop him off in the area of The Paseo and Armour Boulevard.
