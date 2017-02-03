Robbery, attempted rape reported in midtown Kansas City

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police Pause

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

2:03 Barack and Michelle Obama talk about what's next