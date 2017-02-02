Lee’s Summit High School officials and police debunk rumors of threat at school event

Officials at Lee’s Summit High School and with Lee’s Summit Police Department released a joint statement Thursday debunking rumors of a threat to the school.
In a letter to parents, Principal John Faulkenberry and Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue said officials wanted to address and alleviate concerns about rumors circulating that a student was planning to cause harm during the school’s court-warming assembly scheduled for Friday.
On Wednesday, Faulkenberry said, a student was found with a six-inch kitchen knife in a backpack. Action was taken to remove the student from school and the student was also arrested, Faulkenberry said.
A text message circulating among students stating there were additional students involved in a plan to commit violence during Friday’s assembly was false, Faulkenberry said.
“Lee’s Summit High School Administration, and the Lee’s Summit Police, have investigated this matter thoroughly,” the letter stated. “There is no substance to this text rumor, or other rumors, claiming there will be violence during tomorrow’s assembly. School will occur tomorrow as normal. The assembly, followed by the basketball games, followed by the Courtwarming Dance Saturday evening, will all take place as normally scheduled. As a precautionary measure, LSHS will have additional police officers present during tomorrow’s assembly.”
