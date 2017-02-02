Bullying drove him to take his life. Now his former Dairy Queen manager is blamed for the death.

10:34 Analysis: Kansas 73, Baylor 68 Pause

0:44 Arturo Cabral court appearance in rape case

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:50 Sam Mellinger shares memories of former Royal Jarrod Dyson