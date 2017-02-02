Loaded handgun brought to high school; Kansas City student arrested

A 10th-grade student at Central Academy for Excellence was arrested Tuesday after bringing a loaded handgun to school.
The incident happened at 7 a.m. at the high school at 3221 Indiana Ave. Police said a school security guard found the Liberty .22-caliber revolver while checking the backpacks of students entering into the building.
A female security guard grabbed the backpack and noticed one side was extremely heavy. The handgun was inside a pocket in the main compartment of the backpack.
A security supervisor took the student to the principal’s office. An officer unloaded the revolver, which contained five live rounds of .22-caliber ammunition and one spent shell casing, “making it readily capable of lethal use,” according to a Kansas City police report.
The 17-year-old student said he found the handgun while walking to school on Monday and forgot that he left the weapon in his backpack when he came to school the following day.
He was arrested shortly thereafter.
The student will be suspended with a recommendation for expulsion. Any expulsion has to be voted on by the board at a closed expulsion hearing. The student is not allowed on district property at any time in the meantime, said Natalie Allen, a spokeswoman for Kansas City Public Schools.
“At KCPS, we take these incidents seriously,” Allen said. “Although incidents such as this are very rare, KCPS has rigorous policies and procedures in place in order to keep our students, staff and visitors safe. Our security procedures worked exactly as intended — we prevented a weapon from entering our school.”
A letter about the incident was sent to parents on Tuesday.
