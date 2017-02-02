Man charged in KCK bank robbery says it was a ‘one-time thing,’ police say

A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday with the Wednesday robbery of a Kansas City, Kan., bank.
Andre U. Randle was charged in U.S. District Court with robbing a branch of U.S. Bank in the 10900 block of Parallel Parkway.
According to court documents, Randle handed a note to a teller that read, “l have 2 guns. Don’t make me use them.”
He then handed the teller a purple pillow case. After the teller put money in the pillow case, he left the bank in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the documents.
A Kansas City, Kan., police officer who heard a radio broadcast about the robbery spotted the vehicle near 74th Street and Parallel.
Officers stopped the Tahoe near 69th Street and Troup Avenue.
Randle got out of the vehicle and was carrying a purple pillow case. As he tried to walk toward a house, officers arrested him and money fell out of the bag, according to the documents.
After his arrest, Randle told investigators that he didn’t want to hurt anybody and the robbery was a “one-time thing,” according to the allegations.
