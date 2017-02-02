Cellphone sale in Kansas City, North, ends in gunfire, wounding one

A Kansas City, North, man was shot in the hand late Wednesday after arguing with another man to whom he tried to sell a cellphone.
The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of N.W. 79th Street. The victim told police that he was trying to sell a cellphone to another man outside of his apartment.
A some point during the transaction, the victim said, he got into an argument with the buyer. The buyer apparently brandished a handgun and fired several shots as the seller tried to run back into the apartment.
One bullet struck the apartment door, and another hit the victim in the hand.
The gunman fled. The victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment.
No other details were available.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341
