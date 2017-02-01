Prosecutors refile charges against Shawnee man in 2014 killing outside KCK City Hall

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County have refiled charges in the shooting death of a Shawnee man three years ago outside City Hall in Kansas City, Kan.
Jeffrey Wayne Platt Jr., 26, of Shawnee, was charged Monday with one count of first-degree murder. Platt is accused of fatally shooting Marlon J. Williams on Jan. 16, 2014.
Platt was originally charged in February 2014 with premeditated first-degree murder in the killing of the 40-year-old Williams.
Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree, said the original charge was dismissed because of a lack of evidence.
Williams, who also lived in Shawnee, had gone to court that day in 2014 to pay parking tickets, family members said. He was shot while in an outdoor passageway behind City Hall in the 700 block of North Seventh Street.
Toriano Porter
