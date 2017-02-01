Kidnapping report leads to police chase from Missouri into Kansas

A possible kidnapping suspect was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Kansas City into Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City police began pursuing the vehicle in the area of Interstate 670 and Broadway about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver drove into Kansas City, Kan., on I-670, and then went westbound on Interstate 70 and onto residential streets before stopping about 10 minutes after the pursuit started.
Officers at the scene reported that no one was injured and the driver was taken into custody.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments