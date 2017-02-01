Sleeping man delivered to KC police station sentenced for illegal possession of gun

A rough night for Steven E. McKay went from bad to worse last June.
First, his face was bloodied during a fight with a woman. Then, after falling asleep in the back of a car, he was delivered to a Kansas City police station where he was arrested with a gun in his waistband.
Wednesday was not a good day either for the 42-year-old Kansas City man: A federal judge sentenced him to one year and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
McKay’s latest trip to prison began last June 10 when a passing motorist saw him walking down Prospect with a bloody face as a result of an “altercation” with a woman earlier in the evening, according to court documents.
The motorist stopped and offered McKay a ride. After he got in the car, McKay asked the driver to take him to a store so he could buy cigars.
As he got out of the car, a passenger saw a handgun tucked into McKay’s waistband.
When he got back in the car, he fell asleep in the back seat.
When the driver and her passenger could not wake McKay, they drove to the Kansas City police station at 26th Street and Prospect. Officers woke McKay and found the gun during a frisk.
He cannot legally possess a firearm because of prior felony convictions for robbery and theft.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments