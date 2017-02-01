Paroled killer charged with possessing stolen gun in Kansas City

A man who spent 10 years in prison for a Kansas City, Kan., murder is back in jail after police caught him with a gun.
John O. Henderson, 33, was arrested Monday after Kansas City police stopped him driving a car near 73rd Street and Highland Avenue.
An officer stopped the car because he knew Henderson and knew he had several city warrants for his arrest, according to court documents.
During a search of the car, officers found the .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console.
It was later determined that the gun had been reported stolen. Henderson told police that he bought the gun from a relative, who later reported it had been stolen.
Henderson was convicted of second-degree murder for the January 2003 killing of a man in Kansas City, Kan., according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.
He was released from prison in August 2014, the records show.
He was charged Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
