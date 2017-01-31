Police investigate afternoon shooting in Independence

Independence police were investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon near East 23rd Street and South Swope Drive.
The shooting was reported about 4:20 p.m., according to KCTV-5.
#BREAKING: Independence police are investigating a shooting at a townhome complex near East 23rd Street and South Swope Drive.— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 31, 2017
Police set up a staging area near Croyden Lane and Pembroke Crescent East during the investigation.
