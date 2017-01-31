Crime

January 31, 2017 5:11 PM

Police investigate afternoon shooting in Independence

By Toriano Porter

Independence police were investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon near East 23rd Street and South Swope Drive.

The shooting was reported about 4:20 p.m., according to KCTV-5.

Police set up a staging area near Croyden Lane and Pembroke Crescent East during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided at www.kansascity.com once more information becomes available.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779

