Allegedly asleep with pipe bombs in parking lot, Cass County man is charged

A Cass County man found asleep in a bank parking lot was indicted Tuesday on charges he illegally possessed a gun and two pipe bombs.
Caleb M. Ayers, 29, of Garden City, allegedly possessed the gun and explosive devices last May when police in Drexel, Mo., found them during a search of his pickup truck, according to federal prosecutors.
Police searched the truck after Ayers was found asleep in the running vehicle. They recovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and the two devices that had steel balls and lead shot glued to them, according to the indictment.
Because he has a prior felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest, it is illegal for Ayers possess a firearm or explosives.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments