Kansas City man is charged in brutal assault after standoff with Raytown police

Jackson County authorities have charged a 41-year-old man with assault, which led to a three-hour standoff with Raytown police on Saturday.
Myron T. Woods of Kansas City was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. The incident happened Saturday after Woods brutally attacked a woman and refused to surrender to police, according to court records.
Prosecutors have asked that bond be set at $50,000.
According to court records, officers responded to the 10400 block of East 78th Street on a disturbance and spoke to a woman covered in blood. They also noticed a handgun, covered with what appeared to be blood on the porch of the residence.
The woman told the officers that Woods assaulted her and she ran to a nearby residence. The woman said Woods was possibly armed.
The officers went to the residence and tried to contact Woods but were unsuccessful. They noticed someone moving inside and found that all of the doors were locked.
The victim, who was treated at Research Medical Center for a concussion and cuts on her head, face and top lip, told investigators that she knew Woods for about five years and had sex with him in exchange for drugs. On Saturday, Woods drove the woman to the residence on East 78th Terrace, where they had sex. She later used cocaine while Woods smoked PCP, records say.
The victim said she wanted to go home but Woods refused to take her. Woods retrieved a glass of water and told the woman to drink it. Fearing that Woods had “put something in it,” the woman refused. Woods drank the water, became irate and began hitting the woman with a pistol, records say.
She wrestled the gun away from Woods and fired several shots at him. Woods was shot in the neck.
According to court records, Woods said, “That’s OK, I’ll shoot you with the other gun.”
He picked up the gun after the woman dropped it. Woods allegedly placed the gun to the victim’s head and attempted to shoot her but the gun wouldn’t fire.
The woman ran from the house and called police. Tactical officers surrounded the house when Woods refused to come out.
Woods surrendered to police without incident three hours later.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
