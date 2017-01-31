Olathe woman admits tax fraud in phony business scheme

An Olathe woman has pleaded guilty to creating a series of fictitious companies as part of an income tax fraud scheme.
Raquel Odegbaro, 39, will have to pay $894,000 in restitution as part of her plea agreement in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan.
Odegbaro pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud.
In her plea, she admitted to creating fictitious businesses and filed tax returns in the names of people who were not actual employees.
The conspirators provided false information to the Internal Revenue Service in order to obtain tax refunds. They also used stolen Social Security numbers to make false claims for unemployment benefits.
Sentencing for Odegbaro is scheduled for April 19. Attorneys will recommend a prison sentence of six years and three months in prison as part of the plea agreement.
The cases against three co-defendants are pending.
