Man in wheelchair struck, dragged as driver flees from crash in Kansas City

A hit-and-run driver struck and dragged a man in a wheelchair Monday night in Kansas City’s Northeast area.
The vehicle struck the man about 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Bales avenues. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred as the man was headed west in his wheelchair in a lane of traffic on Independence Avenue. Witnesses told police that a dark-colored vehicle hit the man and dragged him and his wheelchair for a small distance.
The driver then continued west on Independence and then turned south on Indiana Avenue. The driver did not stop.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
