Shootings at south Kansas City club leave several wounded

Several persons were wounded after a group of men opened fire early Sunday inside and outside the KC Event Center in south Kansas City.
Officers were called the 9400 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 6 a.m. on a reported shooting. While on their way, officers saw a white Crown Victoria westbound on Blue Ridge Boulevard leaving the crime scene. The car was taking one of the shooting victims to the hospital.
Officers arrived and noticed multiple shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire. The front of the KC Event Center had been shot up and several victims were inside the club, according to an initial police report.
Witnesses told police that at least six men fired multiple shots both outside and inside the business. Details of what prompted the shootings were not immediately available.
One victim sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Several other shooting victims were also taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were unavailable.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
