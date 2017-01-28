Crime

January 28, 2017 10:25 PM

Woman, two daughters back in Overland Park after being missing since Monday

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A woman and two daughters last seen Monday in Overland Park were located Saturday.

According to Overland Park Police Abigail J. Tipton and her daughters, Isabella and Sophia Franklin, safely returned home Saturday night.

Police did not suspect foul play, but they were concerned about the welfare of the 4-year-old girls.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos