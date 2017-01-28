Woman, two daughters back in Overland Park after being missing since Monday

A woman and two daughters last seen Monday in Overland Park were located Saturday.
According to Overland Park Police Abigail J. Tipton and her daughters, Isabella and Sophia Franklin, safely returned home Saturday night.
Abigail Tipton and her twin daughters are safe at home. Thanks for all the assistance from the community and media. pic.twitter.com/bgpY9BEDRn— John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) January 29, 2017
Police did not suspect foul play, but they were concerned about the welfare of the 4-year-old girls.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments