KC teen sentenced to 15 years in prison for violent robberies

A Kansas City teenager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty Friday to committing violent armed robberies across the city last year.
Eduardo Toledo, 19, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Court to two counts of robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Toledo had been accused, along with two other teens, in seven armed street and residential robberies over a span of eight days last January.
Victims were assaulted during the robberies. One man was shot, and others were pistol-whipped, according to court documents.
