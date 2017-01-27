KC kidnap victim manages to escape from trunk of car

Jackson County authorities have charged three people in the kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. They allegedly attacked the male victim and forced him into the trunk of their car.
The man used the latch inside the trunk to escape his captors.
The defendants, all Kansas City residents, are Raymond T. Williams, 19, Christian L. Greenfield, 19, and Adrianna N. Middaugh, 17. They were each charged with kidnapping and second-degree robbery in the incident that happened Wednesday in the 6200 block of East 10th Street.
According to court records:
The male and female victims returned to a residence where they had earlier visited with the occupants and reportedly smoked marijuana. The male victim sat on a couch and spoke with Williams, who also known as “Ray Ray.”
While they were talking, a second man, identified as Greenfield, walked in, asked the victim for his name and allegedly began punching him. Williams reportedly joined in the attack. The female victim tried to intervene but stopped when Greenfield threatened her. The men allegedly took a necklace and cellphone that belonged to the male victim.
Greenfield reportedly dragged the man outside and made him lie face-down onto the center console of a car. Williams jumped into the driver’s seat, and Greenfield climbed into the passenger’s seat. They allegedly made the female victim sit in the back seat next to Middaugh.
They drove around. At one point, they pulled over and reportedly forced the male victim into the trunk of the car. They drove away a second time.
The male victim used the latch inside the trunk to escape. He summoned help from a passer-by and dialed 911.
The group later drove back to the residence and pulled the female victim inside. Williams, who allegedly was armed, told the woman that he would shoot her if she tried to call police.
The woman later escaped out a back door after asking to use the bathroom.
