Crime

January 27, 2017 12:34 PM

Kansas City man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

A 21-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography.

Donovan Munter appeared in federal court in Kansas City Friday morning, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a single count.

Munter was charged after federal agents linked his computer to child pornography being shared online, according to federal prosecutors.

In a subsequent search of his computer and other electronics, agents found more than 1,200 still images and 300 videos showing child pornography, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing has not been set. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Families react to life sentence for Anthony Walker in triple murder

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos