Kansas City man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A 21-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child pornography.
Donovan Munter appeared in federal court in Kansas City Friday morning, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a single count.
Munter was charged after federal agents linked his computer to child pornography being shared online, according to federal prosecutors.
In a subsequent search of his computer and other electronics, agents found more than 1,200 still images and 300 videos showing child pornography, prosecutors said.
A sentencing hearing has not been set. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
