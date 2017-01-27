KC officer injured in vehicle collision while chasing armed suspect

A Kansas City police officer was slightly injured Friday morning after being involved in a vehicle accident during an arrest in the 5900 block of Euclid Avenue.
The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Officers received word that a man known to be armed and dangerous was seen near 59th Street and Euclid Avenue. The man sped away when officers approached him. The man collided into a police patrol car injuring the officer.
Fire crews were summoned when the car driven by the suspect caught on fire. Additional officers were arrived and the man was arrested moments.
Traffic area near 59th Street and Euclid Avenue is closed with investigators gather evidence and remove debris from the roadway.
No other details were immediately available.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments