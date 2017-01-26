Multiple people in police custody after armed robbery, pursuit in Independence

Independence police took several people into custody after an armed robbery and pursuit Thursday evening.
According to Independence police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery about 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Noland Road.
A vehicle connected with the robbery fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival, police said. Officers located the vehicle and pursued it to an end near East 33rd Street and South Vermont Avenue.
Multiple people were taken into custody.
The incident was still under investigation Thursday night, police said.
