KC man receives multiple life sentences in 2012 triple murder at Paseo home

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2012 triple murder at a home in the 3900 block of the Paseo.
Anthony Walker, 50, was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Court to multiple life sentences after relatives of all three victims gave statements about how the killings rocked their families.
Walker was convicted late last year of killing Herschel Pike, 41; his mother, Donna Pike, 62; and an acquaintance, Edward Williams. According to court documents, Walker killed the Pikes while robbing their home of cash and marijuana. Williams, 57, interrupted the crime and was shot in front of the house.
At the sentencing Thursday, two of Herschel Pike’s daughters, their mother and a daughter-in-law made tearful statements to the court about losing a father and a grandmother. Williams’ daughter also spoke, saying she hoped for a fair sentence.
Bridgett Murphy said she had five children with Herschel Pike and had been close with him since they met in the ninth grade.
“He was my first boyfriend,” Murphy said. “Donna Pike was like my mom. She taught me a lot.
“My family’s been in turmoil since that day” when the killings occurred, Murphy said.
Jackson County Circuit Judge Kevin Harrell sentenced Walker to life without parole for each of three counts of murder, 30 years for each of three counts of armed criminal action, and 15 years for burglary. The sentences were set to run consecutively.
Walker also faces a 30-year sentence in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
