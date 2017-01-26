KC man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related killing

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering a man during a marijuana deal last year in south Kansas City.
Timothy A. Stanfield pleaded guilty Thursday in Jackson County Court to one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. The victim, Hollis Burgin III, was a convicted murderer.
Stanfield was charged with shooting and killing Burgin, 32, in the 3300 block of Bridge Manor Drive on Jan. 9, 2016. Police found Burgin sitting, fatally wounded, in the driver’s seat of a Lincoln MKZ.
According to court records, before the shooting Burgin and another man drove Stanfield to a convenience store so he could get money from an ATM, allegedly to buy marijuana. As Burgin retrieved the marijuana, Stanfield shot him in the back of the head and fled.
Years earlier, Burgin had received probation for the 2009 murder of a Columbia man, also during a marijuana deal.
Stanfield was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder count and three years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments