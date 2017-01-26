Independence police seek help locating 2 people possibly connected to fatal shooting

Independence police have released photos of two people who may be connected to the shooting death of man Jan. 17 in the 1500 block of South Cedar Avenue.
Responding to a shooting call, officers found the victim, William L. Elliott, 41, of Independence, mortally wounded. Elliott was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators said they are seeking Michelle L. Gregory, 40. Gregory is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. They are also looking for Ralph E. Mitchell III, 37. Mitchell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police tips line at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
