Clay County man sentenced for his ‘depraved needs’ to view child pornography

A Clay County man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for child pornography.
Jeffrey Pachl, 54, of Holt, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City where he pleaded guilty last year to a charge of attempting to distribute child pornography over the internet.
The investigation that led to the charge began in 2014 when undercover FBI agents discovered child pornography that was being shared online and traced it to Pachl’s computer.
After Pachl’s computer equipment was seized by authorities, investigators found more than 27,000 still images and more than 300 videos of child pornography. More than 100 of the images showed bondage and torture, according to the documents.
Pachl told them he had been viewing such images for 10 years.
“Pachl’s willingness to ignore the welfare of child victims in favor of his own depraved needs, presents a worrisome prognosis for public safety,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Connelly said in a memorandum seeking a 10-year sentence for Pachl.
The memorandum noted that Pachl used an alias on Facebook to communicate with females who appeared to be younger than 18 about sexual photos.
“It is apparent from Pachl’s computer activities and statement that he has had a predatory sexual interest in children for at least 10 years,” Connelly wrote. “He fed his appetite for deviant sex with children by downloading, sharing and possessing child pornography.”
As part of his plea agreement, Pachl must pay $5,000 restitution to each of six victims identified in the images he possessed. He will only have to pay each victim $3,000 if the money is paid within 30 days.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
