Grandview man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat

A Grandview man has been charged with assaulting a woman in Lenexa with a baseball bat.
Patrick Rittenhouse, 48, is charged in Johnson County District Court with felony aggravated battery in the Jan. 19th incident.
He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal restraint, theft, intimidation of a witness and criminal damage to property.
Available court records don’t indicate the relationship between Rittenhouse and the alleged victim, but the charged is filed as a domestic violence case.
Lenexa police said the woman was not seriously injured.
Rittenhouse was arrested in Missouri and was booked into the Johnson County Jail Wednesday night after waiving his right to fight extradition.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments