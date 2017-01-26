Crime

January 26, 2017 8:13 AM

Police involved in standoff after man refused to surrender

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are involved in a standoff in the northeast area after a man accused of holding a woman against her will refused to surrender.

Officers responded to the 6200 block E. 10th St. just after midnight on an outside disturbance. After arriving, the officers tried to get the man who was inside of the residence to come outside but he refused. A woman walked outside moments later.

Police setup a perimeter around the residence at 7:35 a.m. and remain at the scene.

There are no reported injuries. No other details were immediately available.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

