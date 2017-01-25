Registered sex offender back in custody after stealing police squad car

A 33-year-old man whom authorities in Ray and Clay counties think stole a police squad car in Lawson, Mo. was apprehended Wednesday night after about seven hours on the run.
Lawson, Mo., police arrested Patrick T. Smith about 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Clay County sheriff’s office.
Update: Lawson Police has taken the suspect into custody in the 400 block of Clark— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 26, 2017
Smith, who was being sought on a felony warrant, reportedly ran as officers approached him about 1 p.m.According to reports, officers chased Smith on foot, then Smith jumped into their squad car and drove about three blocks.
Smith abandoned the car at Clark Street and Park Lane Circle and fled on foot. He was arrested in the 400 block of Clark Street.
Smith served five years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty in January 2007 to first-degree child molestation involving a 13-year-old girl, according to Clay County court records.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
