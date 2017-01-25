KCK homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

The man charged in a Christmas Eve homicide in Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested in Arizona, police said Wednesday.
Tyrone Hamilton is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mario Sanders.
Sanders was killed Dec. 24 in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.
Hamilton is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kansas City, Kan., police said he was arrested Monday in Phoenix. It was not known Wednesday when Hamilton will be returned to Kansas.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments