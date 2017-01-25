Crime

January 25, 2017 3:39 PM

KCK homicide suspect arrested in Arizona

By Tony Rizzo

The man charged in a Christmas Eve homicide in Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested in Arizona, police said Wednesday.

Tyrone Hamilton is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mario Sanders.

Sanders was killed Dec. 24 in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.

Hamilton is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kansas City, Kan., police said he was arrested Monday in Phoenix. It was not known Wednesday when Hamilton will be returned to Kansas.

