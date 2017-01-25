Guns linked to Mississippi triple murder found in the Kansas City area

A Grandview man is charged with possessing a gun stolen during a Mississippi crime spree in which three men were killed.
Reno Dillard, 38, is charged in federal court in Kansas City with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was arrested Monday after three handguns and a shotgun were found during a search of his home in Grandview.
One of the handguns had been reported stolen along with 28 other guns on Nov. 10 in a burglary at a pawn shop in Gulfport, Miss., according to court documents.
That crime was part of a string of other crimes that ended with a Dec. 17 triple murder at a pawn shop in Jackson, Miss., according to the documents.
Investigators learned that two suspects in those crimes may have brought the stolen guns to the Kansas City area, and two of those guns were recovered in the Kansas City area on Jan. 20, according to the documents.
And an informant told investigators that Dillard bought some of the guns in early December, the documents allege.
That led to the search warrant where the four firearms were found.
A man and a woman suspected in the Mississippi crimes were arrested on Jan. 21 in Junction City, Kan.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments