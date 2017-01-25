Independence registered sex offender faces new child porn charge

A registered sex offender from Independence is facing new allegations involving child pornography.
Harrison Elliott Combs, 25, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with attempted online distribution of child pornography.
He is listed on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry for a previous child pornography conviction, according to online records.
The new charge stems from an investigation last fall into images of child pornography on a peer-to-peer file sharing network, according to documents filed in federal court.
The investigation led to a search warrant being served at Combs’ Independence home.
As a result of the search, investigators found more than 1,900 still and video images of alleged child pornography, according to the documents.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments