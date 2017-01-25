This Clay County pooch has a nose for sniffing out criminals

Clay County authorities are crediting their four-legged deputy, Ocho, with helping Kansas City police early Wednesday track down a man they say was trying to steal a car near Interstate 29 and Prairie View Road.
The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. Officers spotted the would-be thief into a wooded area. The search for the suspect turned up empty until Ocho, a German shepherd, arrived.
The well-trained crime dog picked up the suspect’s scent and found the man’s hiding spot. It didn’t take long for police and other sheriff’s deputies to take the man into custody.
This is the second alleged auto thief that Ocho has helped sniff out in the last four weeks, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s office.
Ocho joined the sheriff’s office in 2014 as a 2-year-old. His name comes from being the eighth puppy born in his litter. He received his training at Mid-Michigan Kennels. He is certified in narcotics detection, tracking and article searches, according to a news story published in the Liberty Tribune.
