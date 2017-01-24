Report of abduction attempt was false, Clay County sheriff’s office says

1:05 Jessica Runions' family continues search, seeks closure Pause

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

0:48 With Royals teammates looking on, Yordano Ventura laid to rest in Dominican Republic

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil