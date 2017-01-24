Crime

January 24, 2017 11:02 PM

Report of abduction attempt was false, Clay County sheriff’s office says

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

The Clay County sheriff’s office determined late Tuesday that a report that a man in a minivan tried to abduct a sixth-grader in Kansas City, North was false.

In a tweet sent about 9:30 p.m., Clay County authorities said that the student had recanted her original statement and that no evidence was found to substantiate the report.

Earlier Tuesday, the girl told authorities that a man in a minivan tried to abduct her on her way to school.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wrong-way driver causes wreck with school bus

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos