Report of abduction attempt was false, Clay County sheriff’s office says

The Clay County sheriff’s office determined late Tuesday that a report that a man in a minivan tried to abduct a sixth-grader in Kansas City, North was false.
In a tweet sent about 9:30 p.m., Clay County authorities said that the student had recanted her original statement and that no evidence was found to substantiate the report.
Update: 6th grade student has recanted her original statement of an attempted abduction. Also, no evidence was found to substantiate report.— Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 25, 2017
Earlier Tuesday, the girl told authorities that a man in a minivan tried to abduct her on her way to school.
