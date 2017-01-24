Man tells KC police he was shot riding in car at I-70 and Manchester

A man told Kansas City police he was shot late Monday by a motorist while riding in a westbound car on Interstate 70 and Manchester Avenue.
The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. The victim was in the rear driver’s side passenger seat when the car he was riding in left the interstate. Another car pulled alongside them and fired a single gunshot, striking him in the leg, police said.
The victim sustained a superficial gunshot wound and was driven to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments