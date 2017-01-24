Crime

January 24, 2017 6:30 AM

One man dead, another injured in shooting involving Independence, Sugar Creek police

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that left one man dead and another one injured following a pursuit involving Independence and Sugar Creek police.

The shooting occurred at 2:20 a.m. near McBride Street and Barreto Lane in Sugar Creek.

The shooting occurred while police were pursing a maroon sedan occupied by two men, according to police.

Both men were shot. One died and the other suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wrong-way driver causes wreck with school bus

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos