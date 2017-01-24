One man dead, another injured in shooting involving Independence, Sugar Creek police

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday that left one man dead and another one injured following a pursuit involving Independence and Sugar Creek police.
The shooting occurred at 2:20 a.m. near McBride Street and Barreto Lane in Sugar Creek.
The shooting occurred while police were pursing a maroon sedan occupied by two men, according to police.
Both men were shot. One died and the other suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Further details were not immediately available.
