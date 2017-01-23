KC man pleads guilty in shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death last year of his 2-year-old daughter.
Courtenay S. Block, 24, pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court to the manslaughter charge as well as charges of endangering the welfare of a child, felony child abuse and tampering with evidence.
Block’s daughter, Shaquille Kornegay, died after being shot in the head April 21 at a home in the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue. Prosecutors said Shaquille was shot with a loaded gun Block kept in his house.
Block is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments