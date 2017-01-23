Crime

January 23, 2017 4:16 PM

Wrong-way driver causes wreck with school bus; eastbound lanes of I-70 in KC closed

By Ian Cummings

A driver heading the wrong way in heavy traffic on Interstate 70 near Brooklyn Avenue on Monday afternoon hit a school bus with children on board, but none were injured, police said.

The wreck closed two lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-70 shortly at 3:40 p.m. The wrong-way driver continued on and struck another vehicle, leaving that driver with minor injuries.

After that crash, the wrong-way driver tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody.

Officials were working on getting the students home.

